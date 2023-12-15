Lorraine Kelly breaks down in tears as she remembers ITV producer Hannah Hawkins who died from breast cancer

Lorraine Kelly burst into floods of tears during an emotional episode of her show today, which she dedicated to her former producer Hannah Hawkins.

The ITV producer sadly passed away at the age of 33 last month following a battle with breast cancer, just months after welcoming her first child.

Hannah was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 before going into remission the following year.

Unfortunately, she was told her cancer had returned just two days before she gave birth to her son in August.

Hannah’s husband Tom and son Rory joined Lorraine on her show today to discuss all that she had accomplished in life, and to debut a song which has been dedicated to her.

The trio listened to the hit charity single Golden by the Check and Change choir, which is made up of breast cancer survivors and features Joss Stone.

After the performance, Lorraine was seen wiping tears from her eyes and telling Hannah’s baby Rory: “That’s your mummy’s song, that’s your mummy’s song.”

Tom revealed earlier in the episode that Hannah listened to the song before she died, and got candid about her final wishes for him and their son.

Sharing what Hannah told him, Tom said: “I want you to find love again and I wanted Rory to grow up with brother and sisters.”

He also mentioned that: “She had no family history of it [breast cancer] at all, luckily she knew the symptoms and what to look out for and this is what it’s all about. It’s about raising awareness and this is her legacy.”

All profits from the song Golden will be donated to the Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity.

In a heartbreaking post to Instagram after she passed away, Tom wrote: “Hannah Hawkins 11.12.89-3.11.23, For someone who’s love language was gift giving, leaving us the day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you’d kept the receipt.”

He continued: “There is no way I can pay tribute or sum you up in one post. In fact I could write an essay on how unfair this is. That you miss out on seeing Rory growing up, that he won’t be able to feel the love of his mum, and that this terrible illness took hold so quickly.”

“But that’s not how you saw it. The remarkable person that you were, the phrase you used so many times over the last few weeks – and it set me off every time; “I’m so at peace with the life I’ve lived” is something we can all admire. The fact that right until the end you were putting others feelings first and making us all laugh was just you to a tee,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hawkins (@tom.hawkins0411)

Tom gushed: “Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I’ll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory’s life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, ‘remember you are so loved’.”

The father of one added: “I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn’t fit in everyone we wanted to see. I also want him to know the bravery you showed everyday, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes.”

“This is the legacy you leave for our little boy, this and so much more. Thank you for 13 amazing years.”