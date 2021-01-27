Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli denied early prison release request

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has been denied his early prison release request.
Earlier this month, the 57-year-old asked to serve the remainder of his five-month prison sentence in home confinement, with his lawyer claiming Mossimo spent 56 days in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to his legal team, Mossimo tested negative for Covid-19 every two weeks, but was returned to solitary confinement each time because other inmates had tested positive.
The court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, stated that this took a toll on the fashion designer’s “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”
Lori was sentenced to two months in prison, which she has already completed, and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.
The 56-year-old completed her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.
Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service.
The fashion designer is currently serving his five months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California – and he’s set for release in April 2021.
The couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.
Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California.
They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.
But last May, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.