Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli denied early prison release request

The fashion designer is serving a five-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has been denied his early prison release request.

Earlier this month, the 57-year-old asked to serve the remainder of his five-month prison sentence in home confinement, with his lawyer claiming Mossimo spent 56 days in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to his legal team, Mossimo tested negative for Covid-19 every two weeks, but was returned to solitary confinement each time because other inmates had tested positive. The court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, stated that this took a toll on the fashion designer’s “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

In court on Tuesday, a judge ruled against Mossimo’s request, stating he is “not entitled to a modification of his sentence because he has not demonstrated an ‘extraordinary and compelling’ reason warranting his release”.

“Although defendant’s quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population. He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release.” Mossimo and his actress wife Lori Loughlin were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC). Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote in his court order: “Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant release.”

Lori was sentenced to two months in prison, which she has already completed, and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.

The 56-year-old completed her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service.

The fashion designer is currently serving his five months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California – and he’s set for release in April 2021.

The couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But last May, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.