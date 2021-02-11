Lori Loughlin set to complete her 100 hours of community service this week

The actress was released from jail in December

Lori Loughlin is set to complete her 100 hours of community service this week.

The actress served less than two months in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal, and was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 56-year-old had been helping out at LA’s Project Angel Food for her community service, which prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to those affected by life-threatening illnesses.

Brad Bessey, Project Angel Food’s Head of Communications, told the publication: “A court cannot order the level of excellence, hard work, and kindness Lori Loughlin brought to her community service at Project Angel Food preparing and delivering life-saving meals to critically ill people.”

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and he’s also been ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

The fashion designer is currently serving his five months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California – and he’s set for release in April 2021.

In 2019, the couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But in May of this year, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.