The actress was sentenced to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin released from prison after less than two months

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison, after serving less than two months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old completed her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison, and is the same facility where Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her two-week sentence last year.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

The actress was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which has since been paid, and told to complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and he’s also been ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

The fashion designer is currently serving his five months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California – and he’s set for release in April 2021.

Last year, the couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But in May of this year, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.

