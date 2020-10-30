Lori Loughlin begins prison sentence for role in college admissions scandal

The actress was among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme last year

Lori Loughlin started her two-month prison sentence today, for her role in the US college admissions scandal.

According to Fox News, the actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison, and is the same facility where Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her two-week sentence last year.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

In court, the 56-year-old was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and asked to complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and he will also do 250 hours of community service.

Following her sentencing, Lori appeared in court via Zoom, and got emotional as she apologised to the judge for her actions.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said.

“I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Last year, the couple were among 50 parents charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But in May of this year, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.

Most parents charged in connection with the case pleaded guilty to the charges against them, in exchange for reduced jail time.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was among those who pleaded guilty last year, and has already completed her prison sentence.

Felicity made a “charitable contribution” of $15,000 to participate in the scheme, on behalf of her daughter.

She pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but ended up serving just 11 days.