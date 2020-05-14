Loose Women stars slam Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for ‘abandoning British people’

The panellists slated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while discussing their upcoming biography

The stars of Loose Women have slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for ‘abandoning British people’, as they discussed their upcoming biography.

The book, titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’, was written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – and is set to be released worldwide in August.

According to reports, Meghan “had plenty to say about what went into the book”, and is hoping it will help people understand why they decided to quit royal life earlier this year.

Speaking about the book on Loose Women, panellists Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Jane Moore branded it a “money-spinner”.

Saira said: “I was a really big Harry and Meghan fan. When they got married, for me, it was the first mixed marriage in the Royal Family. I thought there was loads of hope and excitement – and then it got dark very quickly.”

“I feel they really abandoned the British people so I’m not actually going to be really very interested in what they are doing.”

“For many of us who were Harry and Meghan fans, I just feel like they’ve abandoned us. They’ve left us, they’ve left the family and they’ve left this country.”

Jane agreed, and said: “They’ve pushed back against the British so much – not everybody, but I think the majority of the British public think, ‘Well alright then if you don’t want us to have anything to do with you that’s absolutely fine!’ But why should they then go out and buy this book?”

Linda added: “What about the money? You get a lot of money for these biographies don’t you Where’s the money going?”

Ruth then said: “I’m too nosy not to read it. Maybe we’ll get what they want to say in more detail.”

“So I’m thinking maybe I’ll wait until I read it to decide what I think of the way they’ve left the country and how they felt about things.”

According to DailyMail.com, Meghan wants the book to be released sooner rather than later, as she hopes it will shatter her “demanding diva” image.

A source told the outlet: “If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now.”

“She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life.”

Meghan wants readers to see “the genuine person that she is” and hopes to “shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power.”

The insider continued: “She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip.”

“Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail.”

“I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she’s been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale.”

The biography promises to go “beyond the headlines” to reveal unknown details about Harry and Meghan’s life together “dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond”.

The book’s synopsis reads: “With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, and are currently living in Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The couple had been living on Vancouver Island in Canada, but they decided to pack up their things and move to California in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tyler Perry sent his $150 million private plane to pick up Meghan, Harry and their son Archie from Canada – and brought them to live at his $18 million home in Beverly Hills.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: