Loose Women star joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

The popular series will return to BBC One later this year

Judi Love has joined the line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star confirmed the news during Friday’s episode of the panel show.

“I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show,” she said.

She’s already besotted with our ballroom, and now she’s going to be devoted to dance. Judi Love, your #Strictly infatuation starts here! ❤️ @1Judilove 👉 https://t.co/n4NTfQRV5I pic.twitter.com/hU8BUmvsB7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

“I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.”

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!”

“I can’t lie: I’m so nervous but excited at the same time!” she added.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty was also confirmed for Strictly earlier today.

From Olympic Gold to #Strictly glitter, @TeamGB champion Adam Peaty is set to make a splash on Saturday Nights! 🏅 @adam_peaty 👉 https://t.co/o1xZvwpFOx pic.twitter.com/hfI8GidjUY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

The 26-year-old, who won two golds and a silver at the 2020 Olympic Games, shared the news on BBC Radio 1 this morning.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.”

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

This year’s line-up also includes The Crown star Greg Wise, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, and EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis have also been confirmed for the show.