Loose Women star confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has been confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The popular BBC show will return to our screens on September 7.

Kaye will join Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson, along with soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh on the hit dancing show.

Ready to cut loose on the #Strictly dance floor. It’s broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams! 💃🏻 👉 https://t.co/OtXJfBTEYu pic.twitter.com/R7Sg53dfSV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022

The 59-year-old announced the exciting news live on air during Loose Women that she would be taking part in the 2022 series of the show.

“I could think of a million reasons not to do this. I nearly exited from both ends of my body at the thought of doing it,” she told her fellow panellists.

“But I thought to myself, ‘Am I going to be sitting there at the end of September and regret [not taking part]?”

Kaye will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to impress Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.