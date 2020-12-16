Loose Women star Andrea McLean breaks down in tears as she hosts final show

The TV presenter appeared on the panel for 13 years

Andrea McLean broke down in tears as she hosted her final Loose Women on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old recently announced her plans to quit the programme, after 13 years on the panel.

During today’s show, Andrea struggled to contain her emotions as she bid farewell to her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love.

The panellists looked back on her best moments over the past 13 years, including some hilarious on-screen blunders, and major celebrity interviews.

Andrea’s co-stars then surprised her with a special rendition of My Girl, performed by singer Brenda Edwards.

Through tears, Andrea said: “Can I just say, being on Loose Women is like a real-life soap opera… there are highs, there are lows, there is drama, there is everything.”

“I am like the landlady of the Rovers’ Return, I am just handing over my bar but I will be back for my Chardonnay, that’s all I am saying!”

Andrea announced her departure from Loose Women last month during an emotional segment on the show.

The 51-year-old was visibly emotional as she shared the news with fellow panellists Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Brenda Edwards.

Holding back tears, the mother-of-two said: “I didn’t think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I’m going to be leaving Loose Women.”

“[I’m leaving] because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life.”

“It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I’m going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women,” the author revealed.

Andrea shared some very emotional news with the #LooseWomen. The whole Loose family is sending her so much ❤️ Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/G3ERcMp8ei — Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 30, 2020

“You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store.”

“You get one life, are you living it the way that you want? Are you doing everything you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised… no.”

Her co-stars also shed some tears upon hearing the news, with Linda saying: “We’re going to miss you so much. When I was going through my depression last year you were the one calling me up.”

Saira added: “Whatever you do, you’re going to make a success of it. But you if you think you’re going to leave this show without a massive send off, don’t you worry!”