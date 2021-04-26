Lizzo shares update after drunk DMing Chris Evans

The singer had a hilarious conversation with the Captain America star

Lizzo has shared an update after drunk DMing Chris Evans.

Earlier this month, the singer posted a hilarious TikTok video of a message she had sent the Hollywood actor after having a few drinks.

She urged her followers: “Don’t drink and DM, kids…”

The 32-year-old wrote to Chris: “ “, to which he responded: “No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol ”

In a new video, Lizzo responded to a fan who asked: “LIZZO HOW ARE THINGS WITH CHRIS EVANS GOING KEEP US UPDATED BESTIE.”

Sharing a screenshot of her updated conversation with the Captain America star, Lizzo replied: “Well.. they say you miss 100% of the shots you never take 😏 (and even tho I unsent it like a dork 🤦🏾‍♀️) I’m glad you know I exist now 🥰🥰🥰”

Chris texted back: “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx”

The pair had exchanged more texts, but Lizzo kept those hidden with her head covering the messages.

Fans took to the comments begging to know more with one writing: “WHAT ARE YOU HIDING- WHAT IS HE TALKING ABOUT BUYING….BESTIE MOVE YO DAMN HEAD!!! Respectfully 😌”

Another penned: “OKAY BUT WHAT WAS NEXT THAT HAD HIM LAUGHING also HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE LIVING THE DREAM?”