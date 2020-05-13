Home Top Story Liveline listeners ‘disappointed’ over lack of complaints about Normal People

Liveline listeners ‘disappointed’ over lack of complaints about Normal People

People were expecting another big debate on today's show

Kendra Becker | Editor
Liveline listeners have been left seriously disappointed over the lack of complaints about last night’s episode of Normal People.

RTÉ aired two more episodes of the hit series on Tuesday night – and they were hands down the raunchiest yet as they featured full-frontal nudity.

The show’s sex scenes caused a huge debate on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline earlier this month, and after last night’s episode, many suspected the phone lines would be hopping once again.

But sadly, Joe Duffy revealed that they only received one email about Normal People at the start of today’s show.

Eager listeners have since taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, as they were hoping to tune into another entertaining debate.

