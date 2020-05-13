People were expecting another big debate on today's show

Liveline listeners ‘disappointed’ over lack of complaints about Normal People

Liveline listeners have been left seriously disappointed over the lack of complaints about last night’s episode of Normal People.

RTÉ aired two more episodes of the hit series on Tuesday night – and they were hands down the raunchiest yet as they featured full-frontal nudity.

The show’s sex scenes caused a huge debate on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline earlier this month, and after last night’s episode, many suspected the phone lines would be hopping once again.

But sadly, Joe Duffy revealed that they only received one email about Normal People at the start of today’s show.

Eager listeners have since taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, as they were hoping to tune into another entertaining debate.

“The news is there is no news…we’ve only had one email about Normal People. We have had a few questions about where to get Connell’s chain…” Joe Duffy on @rteliveline

The disapointment! — Joan O’Sullivan (@osullijo) May 13, 2020

I was expecting #NormalPeople not … normal people #Liveline — Sarah Breen 🙅🏼‍♀️ (@SarahJayBee) May 13, 2020

the entire nation after joe said there’s no news about normal people #liveline pic.twitter.com/wW4MolUtJW — han 🌙 (@hangelicapickls) May 13, 2020

I think someone should ring Joe & give out that they were expecting a lot more nudity on #NormalPeople and that they stayed up until after 11 o’clock on a feckin Tuesday for it & they’re disappointed & it’s a disgrace & this country’s a joke etc.

#liveline — Fiona Kenny (@FionaKenny1) May 13, 2020

I wonder should I ring in outraged at the lack of outrage? #Liveline #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/7bjbQv1gC0 — Linda Ní hEdeáin 🧜🏻 (@LindaOkaythen) May 13, 2020

Someone should ring in to #liveline complaining about the lack of complaining about #normalpeople

“it’s a disgrace that it’s not a disgrace Joe” — Colm O’Regan preorder new novel now! (@colmoregan) May 13, 2020

Can’t believe there was an entire penis on RTÉ last night and they’re here talking about dentists on #liveline The outrage was supposed to get me through the week, Joe. — spochadóir (@creamygoodness_) May 13, 2020

Me @ my desk ready to get my absolute life from #Liveline discussing #NormalPeople again …. Then Joe announcing there’ll be zero NP drama pic.twitter.com/rl4y4nbpZD — tinydavyq (@tinydavyq) May 13, 2020

I have submitted a Freedom of Information request to #Liveline, because I refuse to believe they only received one email badmouthing #NormalPeople. — Rob O’Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) May 13, 2020

Everyone in Ireland after @joeliveline‘s opening link… “The news is, there is no news. We’ve only had one email about #NormalPeople“#Liveline pic.twitter.com/0AE6lMYdB7 — JJ (@jayhartigan) May 13, 2020

