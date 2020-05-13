Liveline host Joe Duffy jokes he’s ‘phoning in sick’ – after last night’s raunchy episode of Normal People

This is too funny!

Liveline host Joe Duffy jokes he’s ‘phoning in sick’ – after last...

Liveline host Joe Duffy has joked he’s “phoning in sick”, after last night’s raunchy episode of Normal People.

RTÉ aired two more episodes of the hit series on Tuesday night – and they were hands down the raunchiest yet as they featured full-frontal nudity.

The show’s sex scenes caused a huge debate on RTÉ’s Liveline earlier this month, and after last night’s episode, the broadcaster suspects the phone lines will be hopping today.

On Tuesday night, RTÉ’s official Twitter account tweeted: “@rteliveline will be busy tomorrow – we hope Joe Duffy has the phone lines ready…enjoy! #NormalPeople.”

Joe Duffy then hilariously replied: “I’m phoning in sick. Who do I ring?”

I’m phoning in sick. Who do I ring? https://t.co/JjoVZu7IMz — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) May 12, 2020

Normal People, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has received rave reviews worldwide since it debuted earlier this month.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.