Little Mix’s upcoming tour to go ahead ‘with or without’ Jesy Nelson

Little Mix’s upcoming tour will reportedly go ahead “with or without” Jesy Nelson.

On Tuesday, the singer announced she was taking “extended time-off” from the band, with her rep citing “private medical reasons” as the reason for the break.

The popular girl band’s Confetti World Tour is set to begin in April, with a source telling The Sun that it will go ahead regardless.

“They still have a tour scheduled to start in April next year, and even if that is delayed because of Covid, as is quite likely, they will still complete it,” the insider claimed.

“That will happen either with or without Jesy, who is taking some time out for as long as she feels she needs or wants to.”

The publication has also reported that Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are set to launch their own solo careers.

A source said: “The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team.”

“They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.”