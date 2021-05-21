Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both expecting

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall reveals how she helped hide her bandmates’ pregnancies

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has revealed how she helped hide her bandmates’ pregnancies.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards recently announced their pregnancies, after keeping the news a secret for months.

Jade has since admitted she pretended to suffer from back pain/discomfort to throw people off the scent during rehearsals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall)

During a recent interview, Perrie explained: “We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know… so like choreographers and things.”

“We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was going ‘oh my back’ and she was joining in!”

“Leigh-Anne was going ‘my back hurts’ and Jade would go ‘oh my back, I know, my back is gone!'”

Jade said: “Any excuse for me to sit out for five minutes… I was just like ‘yeah me too!'”

Perrie added: “We were all in it together!”

The trio also revealed Jade helped hide their baby bumps in pictures with clever “eclipse” and “clustering” poses.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The girls also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.