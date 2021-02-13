The band's management are reportedly investigating the leak

Little Mix’s first single without Jesy Nelson leaks online

Little Mix’s first single without Jesy Nelson has leaked online, prompting an investigation by the band’s management.

The new song, titled Heartbreak Anthem, is a collaboration with David Guetta and electronic duo Galantis.

A source has told Daily Star Online: “Little Mix’s management are looking into how the song appeared online as a matter of urgency.”

“Heartbreak Anthem is a sugar sweet pop collab with David Guetta and Galantis – it has a 2011 vibe.”

“No artist wants their music to leak ahead of it being announced but with this being Little Mix’s first single without Jesy it’s even more frustrating,” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted Little Mix’s rep for comment.

Heartbreak Anthem will be their first single release since the departure of Jesy Nelson last year.

The 29-year-old announced her decision to quit the band in December, leaving fans devastated.

Since then, the band’s remaining members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have had to postpone their upcoming Confetti tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement shared earlier this week, the bandmates said: “You know how much we love being on the road and performing every night for you all.”

“However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we must prioritise the safety of our fans and crew and help to stop the spread.”

“Therefore we’re so sad to say that the Confetti tour will be postponed to April 2022. All tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates and we’re taking this chance to add an additional show for our fans in Cardiff.”

“We can’t wait to see you when it is safe to do so!” they added.