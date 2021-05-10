Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock show off their baby bumps in sweet snap

The singers are both expecting their first children

Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock show off their baby...

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have shown off their baby bumps in a sweet new snap.

Earlier today, Perrie announced she and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together.

The news came just days after her Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne announced she and her fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child together.

Little Mix manager Samantha Cox, who is also pregnant, took to Instagram to congratulate the pair on the exciting news.

Sharing a snap with the singers, she wrote: “Future best friends pending….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam (@iamsamcoxy)

“We’ve been through so much and now we get to do this together!! Love you both @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock 🥰🥰 and Aunty @jadethirlwall 📸😘”.

Sharing her pregnancy news, Perrie shared a stunning black-and-white photo of her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You ♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Sharing the same photos to his Instagram, her footballer beau Alex wrote: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad bring on the sleepless nights ”.

Sharing her pregnancy news, Leigh-Anne wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ”

Leigh-Anne got engaged to Andre in May last year on their four-year anniversary.

Perrie has been dating Alex since 2016, following her split from Zayn Malik.