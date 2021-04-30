Little Mix star wears incredible outfit by Irish designer in first music video as a trio

The outfit was designed and made in Kerry

Little Mix star wears incredible outfit by Irish designer in first music...

Little Mix released their first music video as a trio today, after Jesy Nelson quit the band in December.

In the music video for their hit single ‘Confetti’, which features US rap star Saweetie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in an outfit by Irish designer Colin Horgan.

In March 2021, the Kerry native received a special request and strict non-disclosure agreement to work with the band.

Colin designed and made Leigh-Anne’s look from his hometown of Ardfert, where he moved back to last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Little Mix’s styling team then sent an exclusive courier from Dublin to Kerry to pick up the outfit, which was flown out of Dublin Airport and driven directly to the video set.

Colin said: “I’ve been a fan of Little Mix for years and their team have been extremely supportive. They have been following my work since I graduated from RCA (Royal College Of Art).”

“I was worried initially moving back to Kerry, afraid that the contacts and press I had built up would disappear but honestly it is amazing the support from all over I get!”

“Zack, Jamie and Thomas who are the style team are very supportive of me and what I do, and I’m sure this isn’t the last time Little Mix will be wearing me.”

“Not bad for a Kerryman!” he added.

