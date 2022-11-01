Little Mix star Perrie Edwards reveals surprising career move after going solo

Perrie Edwards is hoping to make a name for herself in the property business.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has started her own company called Paxel Properties, which is a play on her son Axel’s name.

An insider said: “Perrie is no stranger to hard graft and she loves to be busy. She is business savvy and created the property business earlier this year.”

“The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.”

“There is a lot of money in property and Perrie really has her head screwed on,” the insider added.

Since Little Mix went on hiatus earlier this year, Perrie has also been writing and recording new music, and has launched her own clothing brand called Disora.

The news comes after Perrie and her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were left “terrified” following a burglary at their home.

Back in September, burglars broke into their £3.5 million mansion while the couple, who have a one-year-old, were downstairs.

They reportedly cleared out expensive items including jewellery and designer bags.

Alex and Perrie, who live on an exclusive star-studded road in Cheshire, alerted the police to the intrusion.

Detectives are now reportedly searching through CCTV footage to find clues.

A friend of the couple told The Sun: “It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.”

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken.”

“This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family,” their friend continued. “Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that they were alerted to the burglary, saying: “The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.”

Alex and Perrie reportedly bought their property in cash exactly one year before their son Axel was born in August 2021.

A neighbour said of the burglary: “This latest break-in is a real worry.”

“This is a very quiet street and lots of residents have very good security, so it is quite frightening these thugs still feel comfortable enough to break in — especially when people are in. It must have been terrifying.”

In May, the outlet reported that Alex’s Liverpool team-mate and neighbour Andy Robertson had increased security measures around his £3.5 million mansion after a “significant security breach”.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.