Little Mix star Perrie Edwards admits she’s in agony after sustaining serious injury

The singer has been struggling through performances

Perrie Edwards has admitted she’s been struggling through Little Mix performances in agony, after she seriously injured herself.

The bandmates recently launched their sixth album Confetti, and debuted their new single Sweet Melody on Saturday’s episode of The Search.

During a Twitter Q&A, Perrie was asked if she’s still recovering from learning the choreography to their new single.

Perrie replied: “I recently found out I have a slipped disc and tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance. But it’s worth it.”

Perrie’s injury hasn’t come at the best time, as Little Mix are set to host the EMAs next month.

An insider has since told The Sun: “Perrie is in pain with her back but she is soldiering on.”

“It is a very uncomfortable injury to have but she’s not going to let anything put a stop to Little Mix’s mesmerising performances — not on their BBC1 show The Search nor the EMAs.”

“For now, it’s business as usual and they are all eager to do the best performances of their career to showcase their new tracks.”