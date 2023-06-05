Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘marries footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica’

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly married her footballer beau Andre Gray in Jamaica.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, recently jetted off to the Caribbean country with their twins.

According to The UK Mirror, Leigh-Anne and Andre tied the knot at a beachfront location surrounded by family and friends.

The bride reportedly wore a figure-hugging white gown and her hair in a bun, while her groom wore a white shirt and a pair of fitted grey trousers.

According to the outlet, who obtained photos and videos from the occasion, Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Jade Thirlwall was in attendance.

It comes just weeks after Leigh-Anne celebrated her hen party at a tropical location.

The bride-to-be was joined by her close friends at the lavish party.

Alongside a video of the hen, she wrote on Instagram: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams 🥹 I love these women more then humanly possible ❤️ and shit I’m getting married y’al 😩😍🥹”

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016.

The couple got engaged in May 2020, and welcomed their twins the following August.

They have not yet revealed the names or genders of their twins.

