Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock lands gig on popular TV show

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed a gig on The Voice UK.

The Little Mix star announced the exciting news on Saturday, revealing she will be joining singer Anne Marie as a guest mentor on the show.

Sharing a snap to Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote: “Just a couple of Boss Bitches! 😍 super honoured to be @annemarie guest mentor for this years @thevoiceuk 😍❤️.”

Anne Marie also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “@leighannepinnock IS JOINING ME AS A GUEST MENTOR ON @thevoiceuk omg omg omg !”

“I just love her and she helped me a lot! We spoke about all things the voice and maybeeeee something else too✨ 🎶” she teased.

Leigh-Anne commented on the post: “Love youuuuuuu 😍❤️ wonder if they ready? 🎶”

For the semi-finals of the show next weekend, Tom Jones will be joined by Spice Girl Mel C, will.i.am will be joined by Danny O’Donoghue from The Script, and James Bay will join Olly Murs.

Leigh-Anne rose to fame alongside Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall in 2011 when their band Little Mix was formed on The X Factor.

After Jesy quit the band in December, Leigh-Anne bagged her first major solo gig, making her acting debut in a film called Boxing Day.

The flick, which features an all-black cast, follows a British author living in America – who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

The news comes after Jesy teased she’s recording solo music, just months after leaving Little Mix.

The singer has shared cryptic posts shared on social media in recent weeks, and shared a video of herself in a recording studio on Friday.