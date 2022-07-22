Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall robbed in Ibiza

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has revealed she was robbed while on holiday in Ibiza.

The songstress jetted to the Spanish party island earlier this month with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 29-year-old told fans her phone was stolen during their trip.

Sharing photos from their holiday, she wrote: “Shoutout to whoever stole my phone.”

However, Jade confessed there was a silver lining to her phone being nicked.

“Not having one for a little while was truly bliss,” she continued.

“Anyways here’s me being a basic b***h in Ibiza a cutla weeks ago ☀️.”

Jade has been dating Jordan, who is one half of British hip hop band Rizzle Kicks, for over two years.

The singer has been enjoying some time off in between working on her solo career.

Little Mix went on hiatus back in May, after performing their final gig at London’s O2 Arena.

The popular girl group were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and became the first band to ever win the talent show.

Bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced their plans to go on hiatus last December, one year after Jesy Nelson left the group.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future,” they continued.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”