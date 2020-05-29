Little Mix star announces engagement

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her engagement to footballer Andre Gray.

Andre proposed to the singer just after midnight on Friday, marking their four-year anniversary.

The sports star announced the news on Instagram, by sharing a stunning photo of Leigh-Anne showing off her massive diamond ring.

He captioned the post: “Let the caption speak for itself this time. ❤️💍 Hasta la muerte.”



The second photo captures the moment that Andre proposed to the 28-year-old.

Leigh-Anne is yet to share the exciting news on her own Instagram page, but she had posted a sweet tribute to Andre on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of them kissing on a beach, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! 😩❤️.”

“All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried ❤️❤️❤️”

The news comes just weeks after Leigh-Anne admitted she was waiting for Andre to propose.

The couple first started dating back in 2016.

