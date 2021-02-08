Little Mix postpone their first tour without Jesy Nelson due to the coronavirus pandemic

Little Mix postpone their first tour without Jesy Nelson due to the...

Little Mix have postposed their Confetti Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band’s seventh concert tour was set to begin on April 28, kicking off in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Taking to Instagram, bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall announced they would be pushing the tour back until April next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix)

They wrote: “You know how much we love being on the road and performing every night for you all. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we must prioritise the safety of our fans and crew and help to stop the spread.”

“Therefore we’re so sad to say that the Confetti tour will be postponed to April 2022. All tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates and we’re taking this chance to add an additional show for our fans in Cardiff.”

“We can’t wait to see you when it is safe to do so!” they added, signing off: “Lots of love. The girls x”.

The tour was set to be the band’s first without former star Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December following the release of the Confetti album.

Sharing the news of her departure on social media, the 29-year-old wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.”

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

“You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it. The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.”

Ad

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she admitted.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Jesy added: “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson “I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.” “To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.” “Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x.”