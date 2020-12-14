Little Mix make another TV appearance without Jesy Nelson – as she takes ‘extended break’

Fans tweeted that the band was "not the same without Jesy"

Little Mix have made another TV appearance without Jesy Nelson, as she takes an “extended break” from the group.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall appeared on Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final results show, where they performed their track ‘Break Up Song’.

Jesy was noticeably absent from the performance, with many fans taking to Twitter to express how much they miss her in the band.

One fan tweeted: “Just not the same without Jesy! Hope she’s doing okay”, with a second writing: “You were awesome last night! Not the same without Jesy though!”

A third penned: “I feel bittersweet about this. It was an incredible performance: the vocals, the outfits, the election of the song… Everything was almost perfect. Except for Jesy not being there.

“It’s like since last month I can’t enjoy their new performances 100% no matter how good they are.”

Last month, Jesy’s bandmates appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where they remained tight-lipped on her absence.

Host Jonathan said: “It’s coming up to your tenth anniversary. And before we talk about that I just want to explain because there are three members of Little Mix here and not four.”

“You put out a press release this week to say that Jesy is taking some time off for personal reasons,” he explained.