Little Mix fans speculate new song is aimed at their famous exes

Little Mix fans believe their new song is aimed at their famous exes.

The girl group released their new single ‘Sweet Melody’ on Thursday night, and in the song, they sing about an ex-boyfriend who was “in a band”.

The lyrics have raised a lot of eyebrows, as three of Little Mix’s members have dated guys in a boy band.

Perrie Edwards was famously engaged to former 1D star Zayn Malik, Jade Thirlwall dated The Struts bassist Jed Elliott, and Jesy Nelson was previously engaged to Rixton singer Jake Roche.

The lyrics read: “He was in a band, full of songs about me, I wasn’t crazy about the words, but the melody was sweet.”

“Every time we go dancing, I see his straying eyes, Gave him too many chances, push my gears too many times.”

“He would lie, he would cheat, over syncopated beats, I was just his tiny dancer, he had control of my feet.”

After Little Mix dropped the new song, fans took to Twitter to question who it’s about.

now is sweet melody about zayn or jed or jake 😬 — ً (@harrytlouist) October 22, 2020

One fan tweeted, “now is sweet melody about zayn or jed or jake,” and another wrote, “So who is little/mix new song about? zayn or Jed.”

However, most fans seemed to agree it’s most likely about Jade’s ex Jed, as she poignantly shared some of the lyrics on her Instagram feed last night.