Little Mix fans share emotional videos from the band’s final gig before hiatus

Little Mix performed their final gig before their hiatus at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The popular girl group were formed on The X Factor in 2011, and they became the first band to ever win the talent show.

Perrie Edwards, who said she had a “constant lump” in her throat, began crying just minutes into last night’s emotional concert.

She told fans through tears: “Every single one of you has made such a big impact on our lives and we wouldn’t be standing here now if it wasn’t for you. I need to get my s*** together, I’m so sorry.”

During the gig, Jade Thirlwall also started crying as she told her bandmates Perrie and Leigh-Anne Pinnock: “I just want to say, you girls have changed my life. No amount of words or songs will show just how thankful I am for that.”

“It has been an absolute honour to grow up together with you and to see the beautiful women that you’ve become. You really make me a better person and I can’t live without you. Thank you so much.”

The whole concert was very emotional. But this one, Jade's speech. Ugh. I can't. It broke my heart.. @LittleMix , we love you sooooo much. #BetweenUs #LittleMixLastShow https://t.co/emZ1f98Y2C pic.twitter.com/XXOtEj5GiU — Grachi Z 🤓🔬🦠🐸 (@the__grachi) May 14, 2022

Little Mix confirmed their hiatus back in December last year in a statement shared to social media.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future,” they continued.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”

Check out more videos from the concert below:

The girls & their dancers came back on stage after Sweet Melody to perform between us again! 😭💛 @LittleMix #LittleMixLastShow #ConfettiTour pic.twitter.com/hYMb2xLgEd — Mixer Management (@mixermanagement) May 14, 2022

Jade Thirlwall going from someone who could never cry in front of anyone to crying on nearly every date of this tour, Little Mix truly means the world to her. pic.twitter.com/hENpE3ez4B — Best of Jade (@thebestofjade) May 14, 2022