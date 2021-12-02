Little Mix confirm they’re ‘taking a break’ following weeks of split rumours

Little Mix have confirmed they’re “taking a break” from the band next year, to pursue solo projects.

In a statement shared on social media, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards said they will part ways when their Confetti tour comes to an end in 2022.

They wrote: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they continued.

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

They concluded their statement by writing: “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”

Back in October, The Sun reported that Little Mix would formally announce their split in mid-November, ahead of their 2022 Confetti tour.

At the time, a source told the publication: “There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached.”

“A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans.”

Another source told the publication that while the girls still get on great, they are lining up some solo projects to focus on after their tour.

The insider explained: “Leigh-Anne has signed up with Dua Lipa’s manager, Jade is cutting her teeth as a songwriter and presenter, while Perrie is working on other things too.”

“They all know there will have to be a career beyond Little Mix, so they’ve put things in place. The plan is to see out commitments, then turn to solo projects almost immediately.”

The popular girl band recently released their seventh studio album, Between Us, which includes re-recordings of some of their greatest hits.

The news comes just one year after their former bandmate, Jesy Nelson, dramatically quit the band last December.