Lisa Vanderpump shares her heartache following the death of her beloved dog Giggy

Lisa Vanderpump shares her heartache following the death of her beloved dog...

Lisa Vanderpump has announced the death of her beloved dog Giggy.

The pampered Pomeranian pooch often made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where he was regularly dressed in stylish outfits.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share her heartache, the restaurateur wrote: “We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning.”

“He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too,” the 60-year-old continued.

“Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.

“He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves.

“Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. – Ken & Lisa.”

RHOBH host Andy Cohen offered his condolences, commenting: “Giggy was the First Dog of Bravo. Truly love at first sight for the cutest pup we’d ever seen. RIP beautiful Gigolo ❤”

In 2017, Lisa and her husband of over thirty years Ken opened the Vanderpump Dogs rescue centre in Los Angeles.

The couple also help to rescue and provide medical treatment for abandoned dogs through their Vanderpump Dog Foundation.