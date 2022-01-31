Lisa Vanderpump ‘hospitalised after being thrown off a horse’

Lisa Vanderpump has reportedly been hospitalised after being thrown off a horse.

According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke her leg in two places and sustained bruising to her back after the accident, which took place on Sunday at The Paddock in Los Angeles.

The outlet has reported that the 61-year-old will undergo surgery and will be fine once she recovers.

Lisa is a huge animal lover, and opened the Vanderpump Dogs rescue centre in Los Angeles with her husband Ken back in 2017.

The couple also help to rescue and provide medical treatment for abandoned dogs through their Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Lisa famously quit the RHOBH half-way through season 9, after falling out with the other housewives.