Lisa Rinna shows her support for daughter Amelia Hamlin’s romance with Scott Disick

There is an 18-year age-gap between the model and her reality star beau

Lisa Rinna has shown her support for her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s romance with Scott Disick.

The RHOBH star’s youngest daughter, 19, has been dating the 37-year-old reality star in recent months – going Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

Following reports Amelia’s parents were initially “sceptical” of the couple’s age-gap relationship, Lisa showed her support for the pair by sharing a sweet snap of them to her Instagram Stories.

The 57-year-old, who is married to Harry Hamlin, made reference to Scott’s style, writing: “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats.”

She then shared a side-by-side photo of her and Scott both wearing the accessory.

The news comes after source told US Weekly last month: “[Amelia’s] parents were sceptical at first. But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious. She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

“Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

The source added the Scott “still talks about Kourtney [Kardashian] all the time” and the exes “speak very often, even in front of Amelia, who doesn’t seem to mind.”

Amelia and Scott sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

Their relationship came after Scott split from his girlfriend of three-years Sofia Richie, with the reality star opening up about the split in a recent episode of KUWTK.

Scott shares three kids with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015 – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Kourtney has been dating longtime friend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in recent months.