Lisa Rinna reveals where she stands with Kathy Hilton as she addresses Real Housewives exit

Lisa Rinna has addressed her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a candid new interview.

The reality star recently announced her departure from the Bravo series after eight seasons.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the 59-year-old admitted she “f***ing hated” her final year filming the show.

The actress made quite the entrance when she joined the franchise during its fifth season in 2014.

Lisa was famously involved in one of the show’s most memorable fights, which saw her throw a wine glass at her co-star Kim Richards.

The reality star had plenty of rows with her cast members over the years, including her infamous fallout with Denise Richards.

However, her latest squabble involved Kathy Hilton during season 12, when she alleged the socialite had a meltdown during the cast’s trip to Aspen.

During the season 12 reunion, the pair came to blows as Kathy branded Lisa “the biggest bully in Hollywood”.

Host Andy Cohen recalled some of Lisa’s allegations about Kathy, and said: “Lisa said that you said, ‘Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s**t. I will destroy Kyle [Richards] and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

The 63-year-old, who is the mother of Nicky and Paris Hilton, denied she said those things, but Lisa insisted she did and claimed she was “abused” by her co-star.

Kathy then fired back: “Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up!”

Addressing her infamous row with Kathy, Lisa told Interview magazine: “The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked.”

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen. It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’”

Despite their row, Lisa gave “a lot of credit” to Kathy for showing up to the season 12 reunion.

“She could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did. But she came and she fought,” she continued. “She’s got balls and I respect that she stood up for what she wants people to believe and what she believes in.”

“And I felt good about seeing her and going, ‘Hey, we kind of went through the fire together and here we are. We’re still standing.'”

The actress also revealed her husband Harry Hamlin helped her make amends with Kathy at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

“Harry said to me, ‘You really should just say hi to her and just try to move on from this because it’s not going to do either one of you any good,'” she explained.

“So at the People’s Choice Awards, I saw her. We had already had moments together where we didn’t talk and didn’t even acknowledge one another. And I said, ‘Hi Kathy, how are you? You look great.’ And it broke the ice.”

Lisa added: “There are great things about Kathy Hilton. As her sister Kim [Richards] said to her, ‘Just don’t lose your temper on the show.'”

All in all, the 59-year-old said she was “grateful” for her experience on the show.

“I wouldn’t change any of it… I am who I am before it, during it, after it. I learned a lot, man.”

“And I can go up against anybody in the f***ing world right now. I mean, I never would’ve had that if I hadn’t had this experience. The tools that it gave me as a bad b****, you can’t really cross me. I mean you can, but…. you shouldn’t.”