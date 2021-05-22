Lisa Rinna awkwardly reacts to her daughter’s romance with Scott Disick: ‘It is what it is’

Her 19-year-old daughter Amelia is dating the 37-year-old reality star

Lisa Rinna awkwardly reacts to her daughter’s romance with Scott Disick: ‘It...

Lisa Rinna has revealed she’s finally met her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend Scott Disick.

Amelia, 19, and Scott, 37, sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

The couple made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, but their relationship has raised a lot of eyebrows due to their 18-year age gap.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Lisa was asked how she felt when she found out they were dating.

The RHOBH star laughed, and awkwardly said: “Ugh, yeah…”

“I have met him now. I just met him, yes. He’s more handsome in person.”

“He was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go. There it is. It is what it is guys, it is what it is!”

Amelia’s romance with Scott will be featured on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the trailer for season 11, Lisa’s co-star Kyle Richards says Scott is “too damn old” for Amelia.

Watch the full trailer below: