Lisa McHugh marries Nathan Khan in stunning Donegal wedding

Lisa McHugh is married!

The country music singer and her fiancé Nathan Khan tied the knot in front of family and friends in Donegal on Thursday.

Lisa has since shared stunning photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram, along with the caption: “My forever 🤍 02.06.22 A beyond perfect day …”

She also shared a sweet snap of her and her hubby with their son Milo, who they welcomed earlier this year.

The 34-year-old captioned the post: “Everything 🤍”

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

At the time, the country music star wrote on Instagram: “Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world ❤️💍.”

“I cannot wait to marry my best friend and the man of my dreams 😭… #IsThisRealLife #IFinallyFoundHim.”

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Milo together in January this year.

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.