Lisa Kudrow shares heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry following his untimely death

Lisa Kudrow has shared a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry following his untimely death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic US sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in LA on October 28.

Sharing an old photo of them together, she wrote: “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking’. Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew,” she added.

This comes after cast members Courteney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc also posted individual tributes to the late actor on social media.

Last month, the Friends cast broke their silence on his death in a joint statement.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”