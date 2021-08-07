Lisa Armstrong takes a swipe at ex-husband Ant McPartlin on his wedding day

The former couple split back in 2018

Lisa Armstrong takes a swipe at ex-husband Ant McPartlin on his wedding...

Lisa Armstrong has taken a swipe at her ex-husband Ant McPartlin on his wedding day.

The TV presenter married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett at a church in Hampshire today, in front of 100 guests.

As the couple exchanged vows today, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan that read: “Terrible weather in Hampshire today.”

Ant started dating Anne-Marie following his split from Lisa in 2018.

The 43-year-old previously worked as their personal assistant, and was close friends with makeup artist Lisa.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Months later, it was reported that Ant was dating Anne-Marie, who supported him during treatment.

After over two years of dating, the 45-year-old then proposed to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve last year.