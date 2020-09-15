The makeup artist left boxes out on the street for neighbours to take home for free

Lisa Armstrong gives away her ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s possessions

Lisa Armstrong has given away her ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s possessions.

The former couple split in 2018 after 12 years of marriage, finalising their divorce in April this year.

In photos obtained by The Irish Sun, Lisa boxed up some of her ex-husband’s belongings on Monday and left them in cardboard boxes outside their former marital home.

Lisa left a note by the boxes for her neighbours that read: “Free…please help yourself.”

A source told the publication that the makeup artist was leaving the West London house and wanted a “big clear out”.

“Ant had already sifted through what he wanted to keep and had gophers collect them in recent weeks.

“What was left is being offered for free. His bathrobe has been taken. Footie memorabilia has also been given away. But it was the end for his Newcastle shirts.

Another source said: “Some of it is Ant’s, some of it is Lisa’s and some of it they bought together.”

The couple’s divorce reportedly cost Ant £31 million, who moved on with his former personal assistant Ann-Marie Corbett after the initial split.

The news comes just days after Lisa was photographed with her new man James Green for the first time.

The couple looked seriously loved up in new photos published by MailOnline.

Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong finds love again four months after divorce – The Sun https://t.co/RAZejXPRGG pic.twitter.com/jRbh2IqC6E — Franseza (@fransezas) August 8, 2020

“She and James both looked really happy. They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance,” a source told the UK Sun.

“They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot. They made no effort to disguise their feelings,” the onlooker added.

