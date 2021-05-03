Line Of Duty viewers call for justice for Chloe Bishop – after ‘disappointing’ finale

Line Of Duty viewers call for justice for Chloe Bishop – after...

Line Of Duty viewers are calling for justice for Chloe Bishop, after the “disappointing” season finale.

The sixth season of the hit BBC series concluded on Sunday night, and saw anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ embark on their final mission – to find out who the fourth and final ‘H’ was.

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

After weeks of guessing, viewers finally found out the “fourth man” was Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells.

Many took to Twitter after the show aired to share their disappointment at the ending, while others called for justice for Chloe (played by Shalom Brune-Franklin) – who figured out who ‘H’ was “all by herself”, but didn’t get invited to the pub afterwards.

One viewer tweeted: “Chloe watching on as the team go off to the pub to celebrate when it was all her work that did it. Mate.”

Another wrote: “To summarise; Chloe managed to crack the whole thing without even breaking a sweat. She did it in one season and she still didn’t even get invited to the pub ‘mate’.”

Chloe watching on as the team go off to the pub to celebrate when it was all her work that did it. Mate. #LineOfDuty #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/SI6bM6zEdT — Dewi Rogers (@dgrog) May 2, 2021

To summarise; Chloe managed to crack the whole thing without even breaking a sweat. She did it in one season and she still didn’t even get invited to the pub ‘mate’ #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/0QJIH1Q0cT — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) May 2, 2021

I think we can all agree that Chloe is the only one doing any actual police work in AC-12 And no one thought to invite her to the pub for the “We solved the case” pints #LineOfDuty #Justice4Chloe pic.twitter.com/l3Hcctq2Fb — Will Leahy (@willleahy) May 2, 2021

So poor Chloe does all the work and doesn't even get an invite to the pub at the end? #LineOfDuty — megan tripp (@megantripp_) May 2, 2021

Chloe after carrying this entire investigation #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/Eb7VAL1lg1 — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) May 2, 2021

okay everyone is disappointed but can we talk about my gal Chloe single-handedly carrying AC-12 on her back #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/ZUBGSeU7sZ — Thivya (@thivyamk) May 2, 2021

Someone pass Chloe a paracetamol. Her back must hurt after carrying AC-12 for this series where she solved the whole thing. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/9lM2lG7Vbi — Ollie Charles 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺 (@OllieCharles) May 2, 2021

Why is the show called #LineOfDuty it should honestly just be called Chloe Bishop — Patrick Lynch (@PatLynch93) May 2, 2021

Well done Chloe for cracking the case 👏🏻 #LineOfDuty #LineofDutyFinale — EmmaBilton (@EmmaBilton) May 2, 2021