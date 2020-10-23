We're so excited for this!

Line of Duty stars set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

Our favourite stars from Line of Duty are set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight.

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston will be on the show – in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The actors are currently in Belfast filming the upcoming season of Line of Duty.

Viewers will watch Adrian, Vicky and Martin lounging in front of the telly, as they comment on what’s on the box.

Speaking about their appearance on the show, Adrian said: “It’s an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line up especially when it’s raising money for the phenomenal work Stand Up To Cancer do.”

“Being able to watch a load of great – and some questionable – TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.