Line Of Duty star Martin Compston speaks out amid finale backlash

Over 12.8 million people tuned in to the finale of the hit BBC show on Sunday night

Martin Compston has spoken out amid the Line Of Duty finale backlash.

The sixth season of the hit BBC series concluded on Sunday night, with many viewers expressing their disappointment at the ending.

Taking to Twitter today, Martin (who plays DS Steve Arnott) wrote: “Hey folks now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole.”

“We’ve been truly blown away by the reaction and love for the show we’re proud of it.”

“Fully understand that it wasn’t the ‘urgent exit’ type of ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us,” the actor added.

“Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it’s over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday’s on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.”

“Finally myself, Vicky [McClure], Adrian [Dunbar], and Jed [Mercurio] made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got twelve million viewers we would get ‘A12million’ tattoos.”

“We’ll see who’s good to their word….” he concluded the post.

