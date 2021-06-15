Line Of Duty leads the TV Choice Awards 2021 nominations

The nominations for the TV Choice Awards 2021 have been announced.

The awards show takes place on September 6, hosted by Rob Beckett.

Shortlist voting is open from June 15 until midnight on June 25, with Line Of Duty leading the nominations – receiving four nods in total.

The popular BBC series follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers.

Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston have both been nominated in the Best Actor category, while Vicky McClure is up for Best Actress.

The show has also been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, going up against The Crown, Death In Paradise and Unforgetten.

Popular Netflix show Bridgerton has been nominated for three awards, including Best New Drama.

Regé-Jean Page will go up against It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander and Line Of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in the Best Actor category.

Phoebe Dynevor is nominated in the Best Actress category, going up against The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker and Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Drama Series

The Crown, Netflix

Death In Paradise, BBC1

Line Of Duty, BBC1

Unforgotten, ITV

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife, BBC1

Casualty, BBC1

The Mandalorian, Disney+

WandaVision, Disney+

Best New Drama

All Creatures Great And Small, C5

Bridgerton, Netflix

It’s A Sin, C4

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Best Entertainment Show, In Association With Greatest Hits Radio

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4

The Graham Norton Show, BBC1

Taskmaster, C4

Best Reality Show

The Circle/The Celebrity Circle For Stand Up To Cancer, C4

First Dates/First Dates Hotel/Teen First Dates, C4/E4

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV

Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, ITVBe

Best Comedy

Family Guy, ITV2

Ghosts, BBC1

Not Going Out, BBC1

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, BBC1

Best Talent Show

Dancing On Ice, ITV

The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, C4

The Masked Singer, ITV

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, C5

Long Lost Family, ITV

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV

Best Daytime Show

The Chase, ITV

Loose Women, ITV

Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1

This Morning, ITV

Best Actor

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin, C4

Martin Compston, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton, Netflix

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Crown, Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton, Netflix

Vicky McClure, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Nicola Walker, Unforgotten, ITV

Best Factual Show

24 Hours In A&E, C4

24 Hours In Police Custody, C4

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV

Best Food Show

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV

Saturday Kitchen, BBC1

Sunday Brunch, C4

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Chris Gascoyne, Peter Barlow, Coronation Street, ITV

Bradley Johnson, Vinny Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV

David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street, ITV

Best Soap Actress

Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street, ITV

Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe, Coronation Street, ITV

Isobel Steele, Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale ITV

Best Soap

Coronation Street, ITV

EastEnders, BBC1

Emmerdale, ITV

Hollyoaks, C4