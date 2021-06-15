Line Of Duty leads the TV Choice Awards 2021 nominations

The nominations for the TV Choice Awards 2021 have been announced.
The awards show takes place on September 6, hosted by Rob Beckett.
Shortlist voting is open from June 15 until midnight on June 25, with Line Of Duty leading the nominations – receiving four nods in total.
The popular BBC series follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers.
Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston have both been nominated in the Best Actor category, while Vicky McClure is up for Best Actress.
The show has also been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, going up against The Crown, Death In Paradise and Unforgetten.
Popular Netflix show Bridgerton has been nominated for three awards, including Best New Drama.
Regé-Jean Page will go up against It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander and Line Of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in the Best Actor category.
Phoebe Dynevor is nominated in the Best Actress category, going up against The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker and Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Best Drama Series
- The Crown, Netflix
- Death In Paradise, BBC1
- Line Of Duty, BBC1
- Unforgotten, ITV
Best Family Drama
- Call The Midwife, BBC1
- Casualty, BBC1
- The Mandalorian, Disney+
- WandaVision, Disney+
Best New Drama
- All Creatures Great And Small, C5
- Bridgerton, Netflix
- It’s A Sin, C4
- The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
Best Entertainment Show, In Association With Greatest Hits Radio
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4
- The Graham Norton Show, BBC1
- Taskmaster, C4
Best Reality Show
- The Circle/The Celebrity Circle For Stand Up To Cancer, C4
- First Dates/First Dates Hotel/Teen First Dates, C4/E4
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV
- Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, ITVBe
Best Comedy
- Family Guy, ITV2
- Ghosts, BBC1
- Not Going Out, BBC1
- The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, BBC1
Best Talent Show
- Dancing On Ice, ITV
- The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, C4
- The Masked Singer, ITV
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
Best Lifestyle Show
- DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1
- Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, C5
- Long Lost Family, ITV
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV
Best Daytime Show
- The Chase, ITV
- Loose Women, ITV
- Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1
- This Morning, ITV
Best Actor
- Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin, C4
- Martin Compston, Line Of Duty, BBC1
- Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty, BBC1
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton, Netflix
Best Actress
- Olivia Colman, The Crown, Netflix
- Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton, Netflix
- Vicky McClure, Line Of Duty, BBC1
- Nicola Walker, Unforgotten, ITV
Best Factual Show
- 24 Hours In A&E, C4
- 24 Hours In Police Custody, C4
- Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV
Best Food Show
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV
- Saturday Kitchen, BBC1
- Sunday Brunch, C4
Best Soap Actor
- Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
- Chris Gascoyne, Peter Barlow, Coronation Street, ITV
- Bradley Johnson, Vinny Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV
- David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street, ITV
Best Soap Actress
- Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street, ITV
- Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
- Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe, Coronation Street, ITV
- Isobel Steele, Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale ITV
Best Soap
- Coronation Street, ITV
- EastEnders, BBC1
- Emmerdale, ITV
- Hollyoaks, C4