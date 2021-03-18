Line Of Duty creator warns fans ‘nobody on the show is safe’ ahead of season six premiere

The series will finally return to our screens this weekend

Line Of Duty creator warns fans ‘nobody on the show is safe’...

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has warned fans that nobody on the show is safe, ahead of season six premiering this weekend.

The police drama will return to BBC One on Sunday night, with lead characters SuperIntendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McCluree) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Ahead of the show’s return, Jed took part in a revealing Q&A, and admitted he’s not against killing off any main characters.

The TV writer said: “It’s never far from my thoughts [killing off the main three], honestly.”

“I think we all get on brilliantly and everybody knows we are serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line Of Duty.”

“One of things about the show is nobody is safe.”

“It keeps the audience on the edge of their seat so I know it would be a sad day, but all the main cast realise it could be possible,” he confessed.

“We’re mates, we talk about it, we joke about it. It’s something no-one would relish but everybody would understand.”

Line of Duty returns this Sunday, March 21, at 9pm on BBC One.