Line of Duty creator reveals there’s ‘no plan in place’ for another season

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed there’s “no plan in place” for another season of the hit TV show.

The sixth season of the BBC series aired earlier this year, and over 12.8 million people tuned in to the finale.

However, many viewers were left disappointed with the episode, after finding out the identity of the “fourth man”.

Since season six aired back in April, Jed has been working on a new series called Trigger Point, which stars Vicky McClure – who played DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the TV writer said: “We’re shooting a series called Trigger Point at the moment, which stars Vicky McClure playing a bomb disposal officer, and that’s a very exciting prospect, probably on screen in the early new year.”

“And then I’m sort of taking stock about what I’m going to do next – so, lots of lots of things possibly in the pipeline, it’s a very exciting time.”

When asked about another season of Line of Duty, he said: “I think if Line Of Duty fans propel Sleeper to the top of the bestseller charts, I think that will say that there’s a desire for more of my work, so that might motivate me.”

“But currently, there are no plans to answer that question seriously. We’re all so thrilled by the response to season six, it did so well.”

“It’s fantastic to be part of something like that, an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience that the cast and I really loved being part of.”

“So if there was a way, we’d obviously look at that seriously, but just being honest with you, right now we don’t have a plan in place,” he confessed.