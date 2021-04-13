Warning: Spoilers ahead for season six of Line of Duty!

Line of Duty confirms the return of major character from season five

The BBC has announced the return of a major character from season five of Line of Duty.

During this Sunday’s episode, Anna Maxwell Martin will reprise her role as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael.

In season five of the police drama, DCS Carmichael was brought in to interrogate Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) about his perceived links to organised crime.

Hastings was later vindicated, but is now facing a forced retirement due to some “restructuring” within the Central Police.

Patricia is the boss of AC-12’s fellow anti-corruption unit AC-3, and during last week’s episode, Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise revealed plans to merge AC units 3, 9 and 12.

Commenting on her return, Anna Maxwell Martin said: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

Line of Duty airs on Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One.