Lindsay Lohan sparks speculation she’s secretly MARRIED

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she’s secretly married.

The Mean Girls star sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Saturday as she called her partner, financier Bader Shammas, her “husband” in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of them together, she wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world.”

“Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she continued.

“”I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏”

The actress announced her engagement to Shammas in November, by sharing photos of the pair showing off her ring.

She captioned the post: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

