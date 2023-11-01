Lindsay Lohan reunites with her Mean Girls co-stars in epic ‘sequel’ to the cult classic movie

Lindsay Lohan has reunited with her Mean Girls co-stars in an epic “sequel” to the cult classic movie.

The actress was joined by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert to film a blockbuster new ad for Walmart to celebrate their Black Friday deals.

This is the first time they have reprised their roles from the original film since it’s release in 2004.

In the ad, Lindsay’s character Cady Heron is now North Shore High’s guidance counsellor.

Meanwhile, Lacey Chabert’s character Gretchen Weiners has become a carbon copy of Regina George’s ‘cool mom’, and Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith is still presenting the school weather.

Sadly, Rachel McAdams doesn’t make an appearance as Regina George, but Kady’s friend Damien, played by Daniel Franzese, and Kevin Gnapoor, played by Rajiv Surendra, make brief cameos.