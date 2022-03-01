Lindsay Lohan lands two-film deal with Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has landed a two-film deal with Netflix.

The streaming giant shared the exciting news on Twitter this evening.

They wrote: “The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!”

It comes after Lindsay filmed a new Christmas rom-com for the streaming giant called Falling for Christmas.

The official summary for the film reads: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11-years-old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls.

