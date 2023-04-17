Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby shower over the weekend, ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The Mean Girls star, who announced her pregnancy last month, was surrounded by family and friends for the happy occasion.

Her friend Juliet Angus shared a snap from the baby shower to Instagram, and wrote: “Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be.”

Lindsay, 36, also shared a photo of her and sister Aliana at the baby shower to her Instagram Stories.

The actress, who secretly married her beau Bader Shammas last year, announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March.

Alongside a photo of a ‘Coming Soon’ baby grow, she wrote: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”