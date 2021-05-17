Linda Martin says she would have let Nadine Coyle passport incident go

Linda Martin has admitted she would have let the Nadine Coyle passport incident go.

In 2001, Nadine was dropped from the series Irish Popstars when she accidently gave her wrong date of birth – and show bosses realised she was underage.

After being caught, the Girls Aloud star said she could not find her passport when asked to prove how old she was, with the age debacle going down in pop culture history.

Irish Eurovision star Linda appeared on 98FM’s The Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan this morning, where she weighed in on the infamous moment from the show – which she was a judge on.

She said: “I love Nadine, I think she has amazing vocals and she’s a gorgeous girl. If you get a chance, you take it. Alright you’re telling little white lies, I mean she didn’t murder anybody!”

“If it had been up to me, I’d have just let it go because she was such a talent that it was worth letting her go, but unfortunately producers had to do something about it.”

“But when you look at it, look how well she did. It was actually a great bit of luck for her because she went on to Girls Aloud so look at the great situation she ended up in.”

“I really didn’t want to lose her but it wasn’t my decision to be honest with you,” Linda added.

“I just thought it was a terrible loss but brilliant for her in the end.”

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan sits down with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat about all the celeb couples who rekindled in their romances. To celebrate the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the girls are taking a walk down memory lane, from discussing the “break” Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the drama that was Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.