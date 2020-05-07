Linda Lusardi admits she could feel her body ‘dying’ during coronavirus battle

Linda Lusardi has admitted she could feel her body “dying” during her tough battle with COVID-19.

The former Page 3 model was hospitalised back in March alongside her husband Sam Kane, after they both tested positive for the virus.

Linda, who has thankfully recovered from the virus, said her battle with COVID-19 left her on “death’s door”.

“You get in a mindset where you almost want to go because it’s so uncomfortable and painful and you feel so bad,” she revealed on talkRADIO.

“I said to the ambulance lady, if you don’t take me in I’m going to die in this bed. I knew I would.”

“I think I probably had another 24 hours, 48 hours maybe, and I would have gone because I felt like my body was dying.”

“It’s nothing you can explain to people because unless you’ve been there, you think, “how could you know that”, but you can almost feel your organs failing.”

Linda also recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, and spoke about how she first started to display symptoms when her husband tested positive.

